PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $188.48

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $188.48 and traded as low as $175.20. PZ Cussons shares last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 399,026 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 188.48. The company has a market capitalization of $771.71 million and a PE ratio of 20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Kirsty Bashforth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £8,550 ($10,882.02).

About PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.