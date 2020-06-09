Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.02

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.02 and traded as low as $13.24. Transcontinental shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 143,108 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $972.25 million and a PE ratio of 8.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.02.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.