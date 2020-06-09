Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.27

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $2.93. Technical Communications shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 110,066 shares trading hands.

TCCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Technical Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised Technical Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

