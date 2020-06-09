Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.23

Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.23 and traded as low as $2.05. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 23,743 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,907.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.45 million and a PE ratio of -10.05.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

