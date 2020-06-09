Oil Search (ASX:OSH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.16

Oil Search Limited (ASX:OSH)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $2.77. Oil Search shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 10,658,975 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In other Oil Search news, insider Keiran Wulff 39,023 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

