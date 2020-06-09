Severfield (LON:SFR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.06

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.06 and traded as low as $67.20. Severfield shares last traded at $67.60, with a volume of 38,340 shares.

SFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Severfield from GBX 108 ($1.37) to GBX 85 ($1.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $209.26 million and a P/E ratio of 12.75.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

