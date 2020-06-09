BowLeven (LON:BLVN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.75

BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.75 and traded as low as $3.20. BowLeven shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 1,092,443 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

BowLeven Company Profile (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BowLeven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowLeven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.