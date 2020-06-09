China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.90

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (TSE:CGG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.50. China Gold International Resrcs shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 569,407 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.90. The firm has a market cap of $186.32 million and a PE ratio of -5.85.

China Gold International Resrcs (TSE:CGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$214.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

