UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.37

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.37 and traded as low as $67.10. UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 3,983,372 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.67%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

