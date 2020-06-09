UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.37

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.37 and traded as low as $67.10. UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 3,983,372 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.67%.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MAN Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.39
MAN Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.39
Northern Graphite Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14
Northern Graphite Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14
Earth Search Sciences Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Earth Search Sciences Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
New Millennium Iron Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06
New Millennium Iron Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06
Torstar Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43
Torstar Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43
Cohen & Company Inc Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Cohen & Company Inc Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report