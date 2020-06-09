Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $259.19

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $259.19 and traded as low as $220.00. Avingtrans shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 17,319 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Avingtrans in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 259.19.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.