Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $259.19

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $259.19 and traded as low as $220.00. Avingtrans shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 17,319 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Avingtrans in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 218.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 259.19.

Avingtrans Company Profile (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MAN Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.39
MAN Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.39
Northern Graphite Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14
Northern Graphite Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14
Earth Search Sciences Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Earth Search Sciences Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
New Millennium Iron Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06
New Millennium Iron Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06
Torstar Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43
Torstar Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43
Cohen & Company Inc Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
Cohen & Company Inc Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report