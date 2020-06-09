California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.56

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.56 and traded as low as $15.05. California First National Bancorp shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 1,247 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised California First National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.55.

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

