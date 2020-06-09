Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.94

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.94 and traded as low as $33.27. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 312,335 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CU. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.29.

The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.83, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.94.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

