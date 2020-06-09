Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.94

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.94 and traded as low as $33.27. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $33.67, with a volume of 312,335 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CU. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.29.

The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.83, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.94.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

MAN Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.39
Northern Graphite Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14
Earth Search Sciences Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
New Millennium Iron Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06
Torstar Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43
Cohen & Company Inc Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00
