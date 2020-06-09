Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.90

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.90 and traded as low as $8.50. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 259,485 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.90. The stock has a market cap of $186.50 million and a P/E ratio of 11.35.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

