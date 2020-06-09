Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.41

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.41 and traded as low as $19.65. Eastern shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 19,800 shares trading hands.

EML has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Eastern in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Eastern alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $124.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $25,720.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Eastern by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Company Profile (NASDAQ:EML)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.