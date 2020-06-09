HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.67

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.67 and traded as low as $14.51. HMN Financial shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 1,810 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMNF shares. TheStreet downgraded HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised HMN Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in HMN Financial by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 393,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 70,010 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its position in HMN Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 151,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in HMN Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,845,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HMN Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in HMN Financial by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

