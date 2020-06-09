Methanex (TSE:MX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.43

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.43 and traded as low as $32.40. Methanex shares last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 701,045 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$21.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Methanex news, Director Nojan Abrary purchased 4,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,642.80.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

