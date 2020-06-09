Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.34

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.34 and traded as low as $41.86. Winpak shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 45,064 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 9.93.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$286.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

