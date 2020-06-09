Winpak (TSE:WPK) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.34

Jun 9th, 2020

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.34 and traded as low as $41.86. Winpak shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 45,064 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Winpak from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Winpak from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 9.93.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$286.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

