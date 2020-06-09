China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.88

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.68. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 9,516,502 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,896 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.91% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

