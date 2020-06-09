Analyzing Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) and RenovaCare (NASDAQ:RCAR)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RenovaCare and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Hancock Jaffe Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 597.67%. Given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hancock Jaffe Laboratories is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Volatility & Risk

RenovaCare has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -24.70% -24.02% Hancock Jaffe Laboratories N/A -263.14% -139.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$3.36 million N/A N/A Hancock Jaffe Laboratories $30,000.00 274.23 -$7.63 million N/A N/A

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hancock Jaffe Laboratories.

Summary

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories beats RenovaCare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc., a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease. Its products include the Bioprosthetic Heart Valve, a bio-prosthetic heart valve designed to mimic and function like a native heart valve; the CoreoGraft, a device for use as an alternate or supplemental coronary vascular conduit in coronary bypass surgery; and the Venous Valve, a bioprosthetic, pig venous valve for patients with lower limb chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. As of July 18, 2006, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. is a subsidiary of Leman Cardiovascular SA.

