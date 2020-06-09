Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.50 Million

Analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) will post $14.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.30 million and the highest is $14.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group reported sales of $14.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full-year sales of $59.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $60.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.95 million, with estimates ranging from $61.90 million to $64.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bankwell Financial Group.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of BWFG opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In related news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,014.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,112. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

