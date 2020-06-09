Contrasting Aphria (NYSE:APHA) & Happiness Biotech Group (NYSE:HAPP)

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Aphria alerts:

This table compares Aphria and Happiness Biotech Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million 7.42 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -45.27 Happiness Biotech Group $63.94 million 1.06 $18.72 million N/A N/A

Happiness Biotech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aphria.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aphria and Happiness Biotech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 2 6 0 2.75 Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aphria currently has a consensus price target of $8.21, indicating a potential upside of 64.80%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and Happiness Biotech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aphria beats Happiness Biotech Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Happiness Biotech Group Company Profile

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.