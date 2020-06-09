Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) vs. Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Stag Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Stag Industrial pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stag Industrial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

This table compares Stag Industrial and Essex Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stag Industrial $405.95 million 10.64 $49.28 million $1.84 15.78 Essex Property Trust $1.46 billion 12.37 $439.29 million $13.38 20.64

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Stag Industrial. Stag Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Stag Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Stag Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stag Industrial and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stag Industrial 24.61% 4.96% 2.70% Essex Property Trust 42.47% 9.94% 4.90%

Risk and Volatility

Stag Industrial has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Stag Industrial and Essex Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stag Industrial 0 1 6 0 2.86 Essex Property Trust 1 9 6 0 2.31

Stag Industrial currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus price target of $292.07, indicating a potential upside of 5.75%. Given Stag Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stag Industrial is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Stag Industrial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc. is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. The Company is structured as an umbrella partnership REIT, commonly called an UPREIT, and owns substantially all of its properties and conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership, STAG Industrial Operating Partnership, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the ?Operating Partnership?).

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.