$162.44 Million in Sales Expected for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce $162.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BIO-TECHNE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.14 million. BIO-TECHNE reported sales of $191.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will report full-year sales of $725.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $718.80 million to $731.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $827.23 million, with estimates ranging from $818.60 million to $843.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BIO-TECHNE.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $255.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.74. BIO-TECHNE has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $282.52. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 4,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock worth $8,677,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIO-TECHNE (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.