Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) to report sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $7.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director William E. Kassling bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.17 per share, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,084.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 643.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,355 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,614 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,713,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,130,000 after purchasing an additional 178,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

