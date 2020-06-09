$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will report sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.39 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $4.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $15.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $16.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $19.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.54.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,595,000 after purchasing an additional 81,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $310.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.31 and a 200 day moving average of $289.80.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

