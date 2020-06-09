$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.53.

Shares of ROK opened at $225.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.41 and a 200 day moving average of $189.54. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $230.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,985 shares of company stock worth $5,281,329. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

