$917.92 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will report $917.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $870.30 million to $965.53 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

