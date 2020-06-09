$917.92 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) will report $917.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $870.30 million to $965.53 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spectrum Brands.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$162.44 Million in Sales Expected for BIO-TECHNE Corp This Quarter
$162.44 Million in Sales Expected for BIO-TECHNE Corp This Quarter
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion
$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Inc This Quarter
$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Inc This Quarter
$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation This Quarter
$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation This Quarter
$917.92 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc This Quarter
$917.92 Million in Sales Expected for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc This Quarter
$42.75 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc This Quarter
$42.75 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report