$42.75 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post $42.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.60 million and the lowest is $40.90 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $56.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $186.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.60 million to $189.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $213.75 million, with estimates ranging from $209.00 million to $218.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $46.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.76 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $679.02 million, a P/E ratio of 290.61 and a beta of 0.99. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

