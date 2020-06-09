$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will post sales of $2.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $116.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.56. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

