Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Brokerages predict that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will announce $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $11.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $12.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $12.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000.

BERY stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.