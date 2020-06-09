$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $11.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $11.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $180.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.50. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

