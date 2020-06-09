$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $11.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $11.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.91 billion to $12.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $180.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.50. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

