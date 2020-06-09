Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) to report sales of $139.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.10 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $286.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $700.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.30 million to $870.15 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $866.98 million, with estimates ranging from $750.13 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.29. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.26 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

