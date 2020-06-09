Brokerages Anticipate Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Analysts predict that Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) will announce sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.31 billion and the highest is $4.38 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full-year sales of $16.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $16.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.44 billion to $18.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cleveland Research downgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 98.1% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.66. Western Digital has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $72.00.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

