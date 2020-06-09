G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GIII has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $18.02 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.49.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 30,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $228,465.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,981.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,734,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,602,000 after buying an additional 165,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,074,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,502,000 after buying an additional 227,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,603,000 after buying an additional 311,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,130,000 after buying an additional 397,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 92,972 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

