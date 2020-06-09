Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will post $2.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.62 billion. AON reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $10.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $761,100. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AON by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,565,000 after buying an additional 277,122 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AON by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,773,000 after buying an additional 722,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,706,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in AON by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after buying an additional 2,151,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in AON by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,601,000 after buying an additional 47,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $200.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.88. AON has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

