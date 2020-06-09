Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Now Covered by First Equity

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2020

Equities researchers at First Equity initiated coverage on shares of Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON POW opened at GBX 0.43 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Power Metal Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.60 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of $2.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.34.

In other Power Metal Resources news, insider Paul Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £420,000 ($534,555.17).

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project covering an area of 50 square kilometers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

