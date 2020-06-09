Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.53 Million

Analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report sales of $343.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $359.60 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $517.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.
Shares of CHS stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $261.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.
