Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.53 Million

Analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report sales of $343.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $331.00 million to $359.60 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $517.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,925,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 509,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,742,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 986,208 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $6,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 80,679 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $261.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.