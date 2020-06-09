James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) Now Covered by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Investment analysts at Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,800 ($22.91) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,670 ($21.25) target price on shares of James Fisher & Sons in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of LON:FSJ opened at GBX 1,392 ($17.72) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,268.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,678.98. James Fisher & Sons has a twelve month low of GBX 1,150 ($14.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,190 ($27.87). The company has a market cap of $700.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27.

In other James Fisher & Sons news, insider Stuart Kilpatrick sold 6,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,357 ($17.27), for a total value of £91,421.09 ($116,356.23). Also, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird acquired 1,729 shares of James Fisher & Sons stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £2,489.76 ($3,168.84).

James Fisher & Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

