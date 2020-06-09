AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Trading 8.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Imperial Capital raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. Imperial Capital currently has an in-line rating on the stock. AMC Entertainment traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.43, 230,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,998,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 82,798 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $616.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

