Head to Head Contrast: Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) & Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (OTCMKTS:BSMX)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Bank of Scotland Group $22.45 billion 0.99 $4.52 billion N/A N/A Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De $7.35 billion 0.77 $1.06 billion $0.82 5.07

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Bank of Scotland Group 15.00% 5.83% 0.34% Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 14.92% 15.62% 1.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Bank of Scotland Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De 1 2 1 0 2.00

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.27%. Given Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De is more favorable than Royal Bank of Scotland Group.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services. The company also provides cash management, working capital solutions, and trade finance; structured credit and debt products, project finance, and asset based finance; financial and strategic advisory services for mergers and acquisition; solutions and services for investing and hedging; and Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, private banking clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, government institutions, and corporate and institutional customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,375 offices; 7,323 ATMs; and 2,784 contact center positions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander and changed its name to Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in September 2012. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Banco Santander (México), S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México is a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Santander México, S.A. de C.V.

