The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Financial Survey

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A B. Riley Financial 12.52% -1.09% -0.16%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The9 and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

The9 has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The9 and B. Riley Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $50,000.00 438.31 -$25.54 million N/A N/A B. Riley Financial $652.11 million 0.91 $81.61 million N/A N/A

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The9 beats B. Riley Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

