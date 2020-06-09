Comparing 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) & First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBMS)

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FCOB) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH $26.98 million 0.92 $3.22 million N/A N/A First Bancshares $175.48 million 2.95 $43.74 million $2.79 8.68

First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH.

Volatility and Risk

1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 11.95% 6.98% 0.59% First Bancshares 24.05% 9.22% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH and First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.58%. Given First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH.

Summary

First Bancshares beats 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1ST COLONIAL BA/SH SH

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts fund accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, car loans, personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, and other loans; and SBA loans for various general business purposes, including working capital, machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, land and building, leasehold improvements, and debt refinancing. In addition, the company offers a range of merchant services comprising card services, night depository, bulk cash processing, coin and currency ordering, and other services; VISA CheckCards; wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, and other additional services; and online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, government banking, and ATM services. It operates two branch offices located in Collingswood and Westville, New Jersey. 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers Internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 61 full-service branches, 1 motor branch, and 4 loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

