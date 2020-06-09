Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE BRX opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.37. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.87 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,253,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 977.0% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 181,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 164,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 87,742 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.