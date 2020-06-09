$2.04 Million in Sales Expected for Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) will announce $2.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the lowest is $1.72 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $18.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $80.38 million, with estimates ranging from $77.10 million to $85.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Menlo Therapeutics.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNLO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of MNLO opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $273.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

