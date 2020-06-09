Brokerages Expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post sales of $9.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.83 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $74.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $135.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $165.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $222.78 million, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $252.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.33). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGS shares. ValuEngine raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.11. PlayAGS has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $187.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PlayAGS by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

