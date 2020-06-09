Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $57.50) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brunswick by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 161.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,186 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Brunswick by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 106,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.