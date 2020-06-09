Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Brunswick (NYSE:BC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
BC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $57.50) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.
Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.00 and a beta of 2.10.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brunswick by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,534 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after acquiring an additional 217,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 161.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,186 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Brunswick by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 106,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
