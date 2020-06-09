ACS (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Trading Up 9%

Shares of ACS (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) were up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64, approximately 1,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Several analysts recently commented on BOZTY shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ACS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACS in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

About ACS (OTCMKTS:BOZTY)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand Webstore with approximately 600 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

