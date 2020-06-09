Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post $3.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.06 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $5.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $16.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.25 billion to $17.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.30 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $79.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 36,982 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

