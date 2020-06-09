iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Trading Down 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $25.68, 1,400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 9,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 372,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 74.54% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

