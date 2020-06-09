Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.13

Shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as high as $5.70. Iclick Interactive Asia Group shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 2,414,000 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICLK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

The stock has a market cap of $325.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter worth $116,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

